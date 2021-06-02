Left Menu

IPGA urges govt to fix MRP for pulses

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 02-06-2021 20:09 IST | Created: 02-06-2021 20:08 IST
IPGA urges govt to fix MRP for pulses
Representative image Image Credit: IANS
  • Country:
  • India

On the back of rising pulse prices, the India Pulses and Grains Association (IPGA) on Wednesday urged the government to fix maximum retail price for pulses so that it is available at fair price to the consumers.

In a representation to the government, IPGA suggested setting up an MRP for pulses so that they are not sold at unnaturally high prices to consumers.

''This can be achieved by the Department of Consumer Affairs (DoCA) on the basis of the data that wholesalers and retailers upload to the DoCA website on a daily basis,'' IPGA Vice-Chairman Bimal Kothari told reporters at a virtual press conference.

IPGA has also urged the government to explore the option of using import duties as an option to protect the interests of domestic farmers as well as the consumers.

The government can impose duties to a level that ensures the final landing price of the imported pulses stays well above the minimum support price (MSP).

This way, the trade will prefer to buy domestic produce when the prices are at or just above the MSP levels. And, if there are shortages, they can import these commodities to bridge the demand-supply gap to ensure adequate availability at affordable prices, Kothari stated.

Further, IPGA asked the government to ensure that any changes in policy framework are maintained for at least a period of 6-9 months. This is to ensure that there is no speculation, which could affect the prices overseas and in India, and the trade can function in a smooth and efficient manner.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
APPSC pioneers digital evaluation for competitive exam

APPSC pioneers digital evaluation for competitive exam

 India
2
US Domestic News Roundup: California farmers hit by drought change planting plans; Major rulings including Obamacare loom for U.S. Supreme Court and more

US Domestic News Roundup: California farmers hit by drought change planting ...

 Global
3
Asus ROG Phone II receiving May 2021 security patch

Asus ROG Phone II receiving May 2021 security patch

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: China reports first human case of H10N3 bird flu; Is it all Greek to you? Coronavirus variants get new names and more

Health News Roundup: China reports first human case of H10N3 bird flu; Is it...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021