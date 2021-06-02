IPGA urges govt to fix MRP for pulses

On the back of rising pulse prices, the India Pulses and Grains Association (IPGA) on Wednesday urged the government to fix maximum retail price for pulses so that it is available at fair price to the consumers.

In a representation to the government, IPGA suggested setting up an MRP for pulses so that they are not sold at unnaturally high prices to consumers.

''This can be achieved by the Department of Consumer Affairs (DoCA) on the basis of the data that wholesalers and retailers upload to the DoCA website on a daily basis,'' IPGA Vice-Chairman Bimal Kothari told reporters at a virtual press conference.

IPGA has also urged the government to explore the option of using import duties as an option to protect the interests of domestic farmers as well as the consumers.

The government can impose duties to a level that ensures the final landing price of the imported pulses stays well above the minimum support price (MSP).

This way, the trade will prefer to buy domestic produce when the prices are at or just above the MSP levels. And, if there are shortages, they can import these commodities to bridge the demand-supply gap to ensure adequate availability at affordable prices, Kothari stated.

Further, IPGA asked the government to ensure that any changes in policy framework are maintained for at least a period of 6-9 months. This is to ensure that there is no speculation, which could affect the prices overseas and in India, and the trade can function in a smooth and efficient manner.

