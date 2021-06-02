Left Menu

Agribazaar inks pact with govt to promote digital agriculture in rural India

Agritech platform Agribazaar on Wednesday said it has signed a memorandum of understanding MoU with the Union Agriculture Ministry for promotion of digital agriculture in rural India with a scientific approach. Agribazaar co-founder and Managing Director Amit Mundawala said the project will extend its efforts to ensure that the Indian farming community uses technology to deliver crops with higher and predictable quality, traceability and consistency.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-06-2021 20:16 IST | Created: 02-06-2021 20:10 IST
Agribazaar inks pact with govt to promote digital agriculture in rural India
Representative Image. Image Credit: Pexels
  • Country:
  • India

Agritech platform Agribazaar on Wednesday said it has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Union Agriculture Ministry for promotion of digital agriculture in rural India with a scientific approach. ''The MOU with Agribazaar will help in creating a digital platform for farmers. We will realize the dream of a self-reliant and digital India by taking along the farm sector,'' the company's statement quoted Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar as saying. The minister said building a detailed database of Indian farmers is a critical goal. It will lead to an increase in their income and lead them to a path of prosperity. Introducing new digital techniques for Indian agriculture is an important step. As per the agreement, the project will entail the development and implementation of a digital agriculture platform with solutions in the field of crop identification and estimation using remote sensing technology, advisory services to farmers, post-harvest intelligence, market connect and providing financial access to the farmers. Agribazaar co-founder and Managing Director Amit Mundawala said the project will extend its efforts to ensure that the Indian farming community uses technology to deliver crops with higher and predictable quality, traceability and consistency. The agri-technology stack and platform will democratise Indian agriculture irrespective of the size of landholdings with actionable insights for every stakeholder, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
APPSC pioneers digital evaluation for competitive exam

APPSC pioneers digital evaluation for competitive exam

 India
2
US Domestic News Roundup: California farmers hit by drought change planting plans; Major rulings including Obamacare loom for U.S. Supreme Court and more

US Domestic News Roundup: California farmers hit by drought change planting ...

 Global
3
Asus ROG Phone II receiving May 2021 security patch

Asus ROG Phone II receiving May 2021 security patch

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: China reports first human case of H10N3 bird flu; Is it all Greek to you? Coronavirus variants get new names and more

Health News Roundup: China reports first human case of H10N3 bird flu; Is it...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021