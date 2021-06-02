Agribazaar inks pact with govt to promote digital agriculture in rural India

Agritech platform Agribazaar on Wednesday said it has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Union Agriculture Ministry for promotion of digital agriculture in rural India with a scientific approach. ''The MOU with Agribazaar will help in creating a digital platform for farmers. We will realize the dream of a self-reliant and digital India by taking along the farm sector,'' the company's statement quoted Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar as saying. The minister said building a detailed database of Indian farmers is a critical goal. It will lead to an increase in their income and lead them to a path of prosperity. Introducing new digital techniques for Indian agriculture is an important step. As per the agreement, the project will entail the development and implementation of a digital agriculture platform with solutions in the field of crop identification and estimation using remote sensing technology, advisory services to farmers, post-harvest intelligence, market connect and providing financial access to the farmers. Agribazaar co-founder and Managing Director Amit Mundawala said the project will extend its efforts to ensure that the Indian farming community uses technology to deliver crops with higher and predictable quality, traceability and consistency. The agri-technology stack and platform will democratise Indian agriculture irrespective of the size of landholdings with actionable insights for every stakeholder, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)