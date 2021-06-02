Karnataka preparing for probable third COVID-19 wave, says Deputy CM

Amid the prevailing pandemic situation in the country, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister Dr CN Ashwath Narayan assured that the state is preparing itself to battle with the probable third wave of COVID-19. While addressing the reporters, the deputy chief minister and State Covid Task Force Head said, "The state is preparing to fight for a probable third wave. I just visited a Covid Care Centre which now has 80 beds with oxygen supply that is dedicated to public use in Mulabagilu."

Dr Ashwathnarayan, who participated in the inaugural event of a Covid Care Centre, said that the facility with all oxygenated beds would enable to provide better health care for the people of the Mulabagilu region. "The state government is making all efforts to provide the required infrastructure and drugs used for medicinal purposes to hospitals in its battle against the pandemic and also gearing up to face the probable third wave," Narayana said.

The Covid Care Centre has been set up in the old Court building in the town. The building was in a vacant position as the Court which was functioning here was shifted to a new building recently. Following this event, the Deputy Chief Minister along with expert panel members, ministers, and senior officials, took part in a meeting chaired by CM BS Yediyurappa, in view of the Covid-19 pandemic.

"Expert Panel headed by Dr Devi Shetty will submit its report within a week, suggesting a roadmap for tackling the possible third wave of the Covid-19. Based on the recommendations, our government will take necessary actions", Ashwathnarayan tweeted. "Today, along with expert panel members, ministers, and senior officials, took part in a meeting chaired by CM Yediyurappa. We discussed aggregation of resources, medicines, and various other aspects of preparedness to prevent a possible third wave. #KarnatakaFightsCorona," he tweeted.

Meanwhile, as per the Union Health Ministry's data, Karnataka logged 15,431 new Covid-19 cases, 29,271 discharges and 464 deaths today. (ANI)

