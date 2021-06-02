Left Menu

Centre amends pension rules, bars security officials from publishing material after retirement without clearance

The Centre has amended central civil services pension rules which now state that retired officials of security and intelligence organisations will not publish material, including that related to their experience and expertise in the organisation, without clearance from the head of the organisation.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-06-2021 20:52 IST | Created: 02-06-2021 20:52 IST
Centre amends pension rules, bars security officials from publishing material after retirement without clearance
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Centre has amended central civil services pension rules which now state that retired officials of security and intelligence organisations will not publish material, including that related to their experience and expertise in the organisation, without clearance from the head of the organisation. The Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions said in a notification that Central Civil Services (Pension) Rules, 1972 are being amended.

"No government servant, who having worked in any intelligence or security-related organization included in the second schedule of Right to Information Act, shall, without prior clearance from the head of organization, make any publication after retirement of any material relating to or including domain of the organisation, including reference or information about any personnel and his designation, and expertise or knowledge gained by virtue of working in that organization," the notification said. It also prohibits officials from publishing without clearance "sensitive information, the disclosure of which would prejudicially affect the sovergnity and integrity of India, the security, strategic, scientific or economic interests of the state or relation with a foreign state or which would lead to incitement of an offence".

The officials are required to give an undertaking which states that pension can be withheld or withdrawn in part or full for any failure to abide by the rules. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
APPSC pioneers digital evaluation for competitive exam

APPSC pioneers digital evaluation for competitive exam

 India
2
US Domestic News Roundup: California farmers hit by drought change planting plans; Major rulings including Obamacare loom for U.S. Supreme Court and more

US Domestic News Roundup: California farmers hit by drought change planting ...

 Global
3
Asus ROG Phone II receiving May 2021 security patch

Asus ROG Phone II receiving May 2021 security patch

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: China reports first human case of H10N3 bird flu; Is it all Greek to you? Coronavirus variants get new names and more

Health News Roundup: China reports first human case of H10N3 bird flu; Is it...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021