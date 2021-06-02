Left Menu

J-K Police arrests LeT terrorist associate in Budgam

A Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terror associate has been arrested in Budgam, Jammu and Kashmir Police said on Wednesday.

ANI | Budgam (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 02-06-2021 21:16 IST | Created: 02-06-2021 21:16 IST
A Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terror associate has been arrested in Budgam, Jammu and Kashmir Police said on Wednesday. Budgam Police along with security forces arrested the terrorist associate and incriminating material including posters of proscribed terror outfit LeT were recovered from the possession.

"Acting on specific information, a special joint checkpoint was established by Police and 43Bn CRPF at Harren Saibug area of Budgam. During checking, officers apprehended a terrorist associate identified as Fayaz Ahmed Bhat son of Mohammad Amin Bhat resident of Hakarmula Budgam linked with proscribed terror outfit LeT," the police said in the release. Preliminary investigation revealed that the arrested terrorist associate was providing shelter, logistics and other material support including transportation of arms and ammunition to the active terrorists of proscribed terror outfit LeT in various areas of Budgam, the police said.

"The arrested terrorist associate has been in touch with the Pakistan terror commanders through various social media platforms and was also in constant touch with LeT self-styled terror commanders in Kashmir," the police said. A case was registered and an investigation is underway. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

