Huge plume of smoke rises near oil refinery in Iran capital

Iranian state television is reporting that a huge plume of black smoke is rising over southern Tehran, and officials are investigating. Associated Press journalists saw flames from over 15 kilometers 9 miles away. The report is quoting witnesses who suggest the fire could be at the capitals main oil refinery, which is located in the are.

PTI | Tehran | Updated: 02-06-2021 21:35 IST | Created: 02-06-2021 21:35 IST
Iranian state television is reporting that a huge plume of black smoke is rising over southern Tehran, and officials are investigating. Associated Press journalists saw flames from over 15 kilometers (9 miles) away. The report is quoting witnesses who suggest the fire could be at the capital's main oil refinery, which is located in the are. Fire engines and personnel are rushing to the scene.(AP) RUP RUP

