Left Menu

Board inquiry at S.Africa's Eskom clears CEO of racism

Senior advocate Ishmael Semenya found "no substantiation for the allegation that the Group Chief Executive has conducted himself in any manner that would amount to racist practise," the board said in a statement posted on Twitter. The allegation against CEO Andre de Ruyter was made by the company's former Chief Procurement Officer Solly Tshitangano. Commenting on Semenya's report, Eskom's board said it had "no hesitation in accepting it in its entirety."

Reuters | Johannesburg | Updated: 02-06-2021 21:54 IST | Created: 02-06-2021 21:39 IST
Board inquiry at S.Africa's Eskom clears CEO of racism
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter(@SAgovnews)
  • Country:
  • South Africa

A senior lawyer appointed by the board of South Africa's Eskom to look into allegations of racism levelled against the CEO of the state-owned power utility found no evidence to support the claims, the board said on Wednesday. Senior advocate Ishmael Semenya found "no substantiation for the allegation that the Group Chief Executive has conducted himself in any manner that would amount to racist practise," the board said in a statement posted on Twitter.

The allegation against CEO Andre de Ruyter was made by the company's former Chief Procurement Officer Solly Tshitangano. Following the allegations, Eskom's board of directors in March instituted an inquiry to be led by Semenya.

De Ruyter was appointed by Eskom in November 2019 to turnaround the indebted utility, which was tarnished by years of corruption allegations and criticized by the public and industries alike for widespread power cuts. Commenting on Semenya's report, Eskom's board said it had "no hesitation in accepting it in its entirety."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
APPSC pioneers digital evaluation for competitive exam

APPSC pioneers digital evaluation for competitive exam

 India
2
US Domestic News Roundup: California farmers hit by drought change planting plans; Major rulings including Obamacare loom for U.S. Supreme Court and more

US Domestic News Roundup: California farmers hit by drought change planting ...

 Global
3
Asus ROG Phone II receiving May 2021 security patch

Asus ROG Phone II receiving May 2021 security patch

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: China reports first human case of H10N3 bird flu; Is it all Greek to you? Coronavirus variants get new names and more

Health News Roundup: China reports first human case of H10N3 bird flu; Is it...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021