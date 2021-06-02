Left Menu

India, UK to promote industrial energy efficiency

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-06-2021 22:05 IST | Created: 02-06-2021 22:01 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter(@FinMinIndia)
India and the UK have launched a new workstream to promote industrial energy efficiency, under the Clean Energy Ministerial's (CEM) Industrial Deep Decarbonization Initiative (IDDI), the power ministry said in a statement.

The 12th Clean Energy Ministerial (CEM) is being organised by Chile in virtual mode during May 31-June 6, it said.

This year, India, along with the Government of the United Kingdom, launched a new workstream to promote industrial energy efficiency under the CEM's IDDI coordinated by the United Nations Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO).

The IDDI initiative has been supported by Germany and Canada, with more countries expected to join soon. The objective is to infuse green technologies and stimulate demand for low-carbon industrial material.

Power Secretary Alok Kumar highlighted that India is committed to cutting emissions intensity per unit of GDP by 33-35 per cent by 2030.

The commitment hinges on the effective deployment of low carbon technologies in energy-intensive sectors like iron and steel, cement and petrochemicals.

He elaborated that government policies have resulted in substantial savings in energy on the demand side.

