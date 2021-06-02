Left Menu

NIA files chargesheet in Patna court in AK-47 weapons recovery case

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Wednesday filed a supplementary charge-sheet before its special court in Patna in an AK-47 weapons recovery case.

ANI | Patna (Bihar) | Updated: 02-06-2021 22:09 IST | Created: 02-06-2021 22:09 IST
NIA files chargesheet in Patna court in AK-47 weapons recovery case
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Wednesday filed a supplementary charge-sheet before its special court in Patna in an AK-47 weapons recovery case. The accused has been identified as Rajiv Kumar Singh alias Chunnu Singh, a resident of Bihar's Gaya.

The case relates to the recovery of three AK-47 weapons on the disclosure of charge-sheeted accused Shamsher Alam from the premises of Rizwana Begum. In this regard, an FIR was registered at Munger's Muffasil police station against 26 persons and unknown others on September 7, 2018.

NIA had re-registered the case on October 5, 2018, and had taken over the investigation. The investigation has revealed that certain employees and ex-employees of Central Ordnance Depot (COD) of Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur had conspired with a group of arms smugglers and had stolen a large number of AK series rifles, their parts, and Self-Loading Rifles (SLRs) from the sheds of COD.

The kingpin of the racket, Purshottam Lal Rajak, an ex armourer of the COD, had cannibalised serviceable parts from out-of-commission weapons and had manufactured functioning-prohibited weapons such as AK-47. 22 such AK-47 have been recovered so far. These weapons stolen out of COD Jabalpur were then supplied to arms smugglers from Munger which were then further supplied to naxals and criminals, according to an official release. The charge-sheeted accused Rajiv Kumar Singh is a close associate of charge-sheeted accused Manjur Alam. He was an important link in the chain of supply of cannibalised weapons and used to receive the weapons from Alam and had supplied the same to naxals and criminals in Bihar and Jharkhand.

So far, a total of 15 accused have been chargesheeted by the NIA in the case. Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
APPSC pioneers digital evaluation for competitive exam

APPSC pioneers digital evaluation for competitive exam

 India
2
US Domestic News Roundup: California farmers hit by drought change planting plans; Major rulings including Obamacare loom for U.S. Supreme Court and more

US Domestic News Roundup: California farmers hit by drought change planting ...

 Global
3
Asus ROG Phone II receiving May 2021 security patch

Asus ROG Phone II receiving May 2021 security patch

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: China reports first human case of H10N3 bird flu; Is it all Greek to you? Coronavirus variants get new names and more

Health News Roundup: China reports first human case of H10N3 bird flu; Is it...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021