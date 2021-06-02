NIA files chargesheet in Patna court in AK-47 weapons recovery case

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Wednesday filed a supplementary charge-sheet before its special court in Patna in an AK-47 weapons recovery case. The accused has been identified as Rajiv Kumar Singh alias Chunnu Singh, a resident of Bihar's Gaya.

The case relates to the recovery of three AK-47 weapons on the disclosure of charge-sheeted accused Shamsher Alam from the premises of Rizwana Begum. In this regard, an FIR was registered at Munger's Muffasil police station against 26 persons and unknown others on September 7, 2018.

NIA had re-registered the case on October 5, 2018, and had taken over the investigation. The investigation has revealed that certain employees and ex-employees of Central Ordnance Depot (COD) of Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur had conspired with a group of arms smugglers and had stolen a large number of AK series rifles, their parts, and Self-Loading Rifles (SLRs) from the sheds of COD.

The kingpin of the racket, Purshottam Lal Rajak, an ex armourer of the COD, had cannibalised serviceable parts from out-of-commission weapons and had manufactured functioning-prohibited weapons such as AK-47. 22 such AK-47 have been recovered so far. These weapons stolen out of COD Jabalpur were then supplied to arms smugglers from Munger which were then further supplied to naxals and criminals, according to an official release. The charge-sheeted accused Rajiv Kumar Singh is a close associate of charge-sheeted accused Manjur Alam. He was an important link in the chain of supply of cannibalised weapons and used to receive the weapons from Alam and had supplied the same to naxals and criminals in Bihar and Jharkhand.

So far, a total of 15 accused have been chargesheeted by the NIA in the case. Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

