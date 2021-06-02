Govt launches seed minikit programme to boost production of pulses, oilseeds

Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar on Wednesday launched a seed minikit programme by distributing high yielding varieties of seeds of pulses and oilseeds to farmers. The mini-kits are being provided by the central agencies National Seeds Corporation (NCS), NAFED and Gujarat State Seeds Corporation and wholly-funded by the Centre through the National Food Security Mission. The Seed Minikit Programme was launched by the agriculture minister by distributing seed minikits (higher yielding varieties of seeds) to farmers, an official statement said. Tomar said the Centre, in collaboration with states, has been implementing various activities to enhance production and productivity of pulses and oilseeds under the National Food Security Mission. From the year 2014-15, there has been a renewed focus on increasing the production of pulses and oilseeds, the agriculture ministry said. Oilseeds production has increased from 27.51 million tonnes in 2014-15 to 36.57 million tonnes in 2020-21. Pulses output has increased from 17.15 million tonnes in 2014-15 to 25.56 million tonnes in 2020-21. Though trends in area, production and productivity of oilseeds and pulses are encouraging, the minister said there was a need for further acceleration. He said the seed minikit programme is a major tool for introducing new varieties of seeds in fields and instrumental for increasing the seed replacement rate. The distribution of seeds will continue till June 15, 2021 so that the seeds reach the farmers before the Kharif sowing commences. A total of 20,27,318 seed minikits of pulses, more than 8 lakh soybean seed minikits and 74,000 groundnut minikits are to be provided free of cost directly to the farmers under the National Food Security Mission. ''India is making tremendous progress in the agriculture sector and country is estimated to produce a record 305.43 million tonnes during 2020-21,'' the statement said. India imports pulses and edible oils to meet domestic demand.

