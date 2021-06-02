Left Menu

J-K LG directs edu dept to frame policy to reduce homework burden on school kids after six-yr-old complains to PM

A video of a six-year-old Kashmiri girl complaining to Prime Minister Narendra Modi about her hectic online class schedule went viral on social media.

ANI | Srinagar (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 02-06-2021 22:33 IST | Created: 02-06-2021 22:33 IST
J-K LG directs edu dept to frame policy to reduce homework burden on school kids after six-yr-old complains to PM
Mahira Khan . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A video of a six-year-old Kashmiri girl complaining to Prime Minister Narendra Modi about her hectic online class schedule went viral on social media. Speaking to ANI on Wednesday, Mahira Khan, who studies in Class 1 of Minto Circle school here, said, "I wish to go to the school."

Khan also said that she misses her friends a lot. She is attending online classes from her home in Srinagar's Maharaj Pora Batamaloo as the COVID-19 forced her school to shut down. The video received thousands of views and got a response from the office of Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir.

The LG's office has directed the school education department to come out with a policy within forty-eight hours to lighten the burden of homework on school kids. , "Very adorable complaint. Have directed the school education department to come out with a policy within forty-eight hours to lighten the burden of homework on school kids. Childhood innocence is the gift of God and their days should be lively, full of joy and bliss."

The Government on Tuesday said that the virtual classes for pre-primary and primary classes shall not exceed the time limit of 30 minutes and 90 minutes a day respectively. (ANI) In the video, the girl starts with first wishing the Prime Minister and then talked about his class. She said she has to attend online classes from 10 am to 2 pm, which starts with English and then followed by Maths, Urdu, EVS, Computer Science. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Moderna plans mix of COVID-19 vaccine doses with new Lonza deal

Moderna plans mix of COVID-19 vaccine doses with new Lonza deal

 United States
2
Google Meet now shows gentle notifications, recommendations to improve call quality

Google Meet now shows gentle notifications, recommendations to improve call ...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: China reports first human case of H10N3 bird flu; India reports 132,788 new COVID-19 infections, 3,207 deaths and more

Health News Roundup: China reports first human case of H10N3 bird flu; India...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Astros pound Red Sox in series opener; NBA stars urged to end China endorsements over forced labor and more

Sports News Roundup: Astros pound Red Sox in series opener; NBA stars urged ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021