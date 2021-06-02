J-K LG directs edu dept to frame policy to reduce homework burden on school kids after six-yr-old complains to PM

A video of a six-year-old Kashmiri girl complaining to Prime Minister Narendra Modi about her hectic online class schedule went viral on social media. Speaking to ANI on Wednesday, Mahira Khan, who studies in Class 1 of Minto Circle school here, said, "I wish to go to the school."

Khan also said that she misses her friends a lot. She is attending online classes from her home in Srinagar's Maharaj Pora Batamaloo as the COVID-19 forced her school to shut down. The video received thousands of views and got a response from the office of Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir.

The LG's office has directed the school education department to come out with a policy within forty-eight hours to lighten the burden of homework on school kids. , "Very adorable complaint. Have directed the school education department to come out with a policy within forty-eight hours to lighten the burden of homework on school kids. Childhood innocence is the gift of God and their days should be lively, full of joy and bliss."

The Government on Tuesday said that the virtual classes for pre-primary and primary classes shall not exceed the time limit of 30 minutes and 90 minutes a day respectively. (ANI) In the video, the girl starts with first wishing the Prime Minister and then talked about his class. She said she has to attend online classes from 10 am to 2 pm, which starts with English and then followed by Maths, Urdu, EVS, Computer Science. (ANI)

