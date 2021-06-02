Left Menu

Kerala govt imposes 52-day trawling ban

The Kerala Cabinet on Wednesday decided to impose a 52-day trawling ban on Kerala's coasts from June 9 to July 31.

ANI | Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) | Updated: 02-06-2021 22:35 IST | Created: 02-06-2021 22:34 IST
Kerala govt imposes 52-day trawling ban
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Kerala Cabinet on Wednesday decided to impose a 52-day trawling ban on Kerala's coasts from June 9 to July 31. The period of the ban was extended at the request of fisherfolk to conserve the marine fish resources.

"As a measure to conserve marine fish resources, the Cabinet has decided to impose a trawling ban on Kerala's coasts for 52 days, from midnight of June 9 to July 31. The ban has been raised from the usual 45 days considering the demand raised by traditional fisherfolk," said the Kerala Chief Minister's Office. The ban on bottom trawling is intended to enhance marine fish stocks and improve their habitat. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Moderna plans mix of COVID-19 vaccine doses with new Lonza deal

Moderna plans mix of COVID-19 vaccine doses with new Lonza deal

 United States
2
Google Meet now shows gentle notifications, recommendations to improve call quality

Google Meet now shows gentle notifications, recommendations to improve call ...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: China reports first human case of H10N3 bird flu; India reports 132,788 new COVID-19 infections, 3,207 deaths and more

Health News Roundup: China reports first human case of H10N3 bird flu; India...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Astros pound Red Sox in series opener; NBA stars urged to end China endorsements over forced labor and more

Sports News Roundup: Astros pound Red Sox in series opener; NBA stars urged ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021