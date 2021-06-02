Left Menu

Maha: Two child marriages foiled

PTI | Pune | Updated: 02-06-2021 22:53 IST | Created: 02-06-2021 22:53 IST
Maha: Two child marriages foiled
  • Country:
  • India

In separate incidents, two child marriages were foiled in Pune district of Maharashtra, officials said on Wednesday.

The operations were jointly carried out by the Women and Child Development Department and Pune rural police, they said.

In the first incident, a team of officials, comprising Alephata police and others, reached a marriage hall in Belhe village of Junnar tehsil and persuaded the parents of a 17- year-old girl not to marry her off.

The team also slapped a fine of Rs 5,000 on the marriage hall owner, the officials said.

The second incident also occurred in Junnar on Sunday.

Based on a tip-off, a team of officials and Junnar police foiled the attempt of a minor girl's marriage.

