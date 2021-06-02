Left Menu

Sharan and Delbonis bow out of French Open

PTI | Paris | Updated: 02-06-2021 22:57 IST | Created: 02-06-2021 22:57 IST
Sharan and Delbonis bow out of French Open
  • Country:
  • France

India's Divij Sharan and Federico Delbonis from Argentina crashed out of the French Open after suffering a narrow defeat against Australian duo of Matt Reid and Alex de Minaur in the men's doubles first round here on Wednesday.

The Indo-Argentine pair lost 6-3 6-7 (13) 4-6 to Matt and Alex in a thrilling contest that clocked two hours and eight minutes here.

India's Rohan Bopanna and Franko Skugor of Croatia on Tuesday sailed into the men's doubles second round.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Moderna plans mix of COVID-19 vaccine doses with new Lonza deal

Moderna plans mix of COVID-19 vaccine doses with new Lonza deal

 United States
2
Google Meet now shows gentle notifications, recommendations to improve call quality

Google Meet now shows gentle notifications, recommendations to improve call ...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: China reports first human case of H10N3 bird flu; India reports 132,788 new COVID-19 infections, 3,207 deaths and more

Health News Roundup: China reports first human case of H10N3 bird flu; India...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Astros pound Red Sox in series opener; NBA stars urged to end China endorsements over forced labor and more

Sports News Roundup: Astros pound Red Sox in series opener; NBA stars urged ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021