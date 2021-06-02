Sharan and Delbonis bow out of French Open

India's Divij Sharan and Federico Delbonis from Argentina crashed out of the French Open after suffering a narrow defeat against Australian duo of Matt Reid and Alex de Minaur in the men's doubles first round here on Wednesday.

The Indo-Argentine pair lost 6-3 6-7 (13) 4-6 to Matt and Alex in a thrilling contest that clocked two hours and eight minutes here.

India's Rohan Bopanna and Franko Skugor of Croatia on Tuesday sailed into the men's doubles second round.

