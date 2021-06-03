Left Menu

8-year-old dies due to alleged doctors' negligence in Bihar's Muzaffarpur

A probe has been ordered into the death of an 8-year-old girl who died allegedly due to doctors' negligence at Muzaffarpur District Hospital where she was brought after a litchi seed got stuck in her throat on Tuesday.

ANI | Muzaffarpur (Bihar) | Updated: 03-06-2021 09:29 IST | Created: 03-06-2021 09:29 IST
8-year-old dies due to alleged doctors' negligence in Bihar's Muzaffarpur
Civil Surgeon SK Chaudhary. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A probe has been ordered into the death of an 8-year-old girl who died allegedly due to doctors' negligence at Muzaffarpur District Hospital where she was brought after a litchi seed got stuck in her throat on Tuesday. "The seed of litchi was stuck in her throat. For the last one hour, I am roaming here and there. This negligence of the hospital and doctor took her life," alleged deceased father.

Meanwhile, Civil Surgeon SK Chaudhary on Wednesday said that the doctor posted in the emergency ward told him that she was dead when she was brought to the hospital. "An 8-year-old girl has died. The doctor posted in the emergency ward told me that she was dead when she was brought here. The deceased father has said that the seed of litchi was stuck in the throat," said Civil Surgeon SK Chaudhary said Wednesday.

SK Chaudhary further said we have initiated the enquiry. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
J&K BJP leader hails outgoing chief secretary's role post abrogation of Article 370

J&K BJP leader hails outgoing chief secretary's role post abrogation of Arti...

 India
2
Moderna plans mix of COVID-19 vaccine doses with new Lonza deal

Moderna plans mix of COVID-19 vaccine doses with new Lonza deal

 United States
3
Cyprus checkpoints sealed by COVID-19 to reopen June 4-UN

Cyprus checkpoints sealed by COVID-19 to reopen June 4-UN

 Global
4
Cyprus checkpoints sealed by COVID-19 to reopen June 4-UN

Cyprus checkpoints sealed by COVID-19 to reopen June 4-UN

 Cyprus

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021