J-K: Last rites of BJP leader Rakesh Pandita to be performed today

The body of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and Municipal Councillor of Pulwama's Tral Rakesh Pandita was taken for last rites on Thursday. Pandita was killed in firing by three terrorists in Tral Payeen here on Wednesday.

ANI | Pulwama (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 03-06-2021 10:13 IST | Created: 03-06-2021 10:13 IST
J-K: Last rites of BJP leader Rakesh Pandita to be performed today
Body of BJP leader Rakesh Pandita being taken for last rites.. Image Credit: ANI
The body of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and Municipal Councillor of Pulwama's Tral Rakesh Pandita was taken for last rites on Thursday. Pandita was killed in firing by three terrorists in Tral Payeen here on Wednesday. The last rites will be performed today.

Pandita was attacked when he was not accompanied by his two Personal Security Officers (PSOs). "Late in the evening today (Wednesday), three unidentified terrorists fired upon Municipal Councillor of Tral Rakesh Pandita. He was a resident of Tral Bala who was visiting his friend at Tral Payeen. Somnath Pandita succumbed to injuries whereas daughter of his friend is seriously wounded," Inspector-General, Kashmir, Vijay Kumar told ANI.

"Pertinently, the said Councillor was residing in secure accommodation in Srinagar and was provided with two PSOs. The Councillor was not accompanied by the PSOs during his visit to Tral," Kumar added. Police and security forces have cordoned the area and a massive search operation has been launched to nab the assailants. (ANI)

