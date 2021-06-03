Left Menu

Prof Dame Juliet Gerrard FRSNZ reappointed as PM’s Chief Science Advisor

Professor Gerrard was initially appointed for a three-year term beginning 1 July 2018. She has now been appointed for a further three years to 30 June 2024.

03-06-2021
Professor Gerrard has a distinguished career, specialising in a range of disciplines including biochemical engineering. Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons
Professor Dame Juliet Gerrard FRSNZ has been reappointed as the Prime Minister's Chief Science Advisor, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has announced.

Jacinda Ardern says Professor Gerrard has played an invaluable role and she is delighted that she has agreed to serve another term.

"Juliet has made an enormous contribution, particularly in relation to our response to COVID-19 and the eruption at Whakaari/White Island. Her work on long-term issues such as plastics and ensuring the sustainability of our fishing has also been invaluable.

"More broadly, her significant contribution to science in New Zealand was recognised in the 2021 New Year's Honours when she was made a Dame Companion of the New Zealand Order of Merit.

"Juliet's contribution, along with her leadership of science advisors across government agencies, continues to demonstrate the critical role of science and technology to society and to support robust decision-making," Jacinda Ardern said.

Professor Gerrard has a distinguished career, specialising in a range of disciplines including biochemical engineering. She is also the past Chair of, Royal Society Te Apārangi Marsden Council giving her wide exposure to other science disciplines.

(With Inputs from New Zealand Government Press Release)

