Left Menu

iPhones worth Rs 3.19 cr seized by Delhi Customs

A total of 367 iPhones with an estimated market value of Rs 3.19 crore were seized at NCT by Special Investigation and Intelligence Branch (SIIB) and ACC Export Commissionerate, informed Delhi Customs on Thursday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-06-2021 10:34 IST | Created: 03-06-2021 10:34 IST
iPhones worth Rs 3.19 cr seized by Delhi Customs
Visuals of seized iPhones (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A total of 367 iPhones with an estimated market value of Rs 3.19 crore were seized at NCT by Special Investigation and Intelligence Branch (SIIB) and ACC Export Commissionerate, informed Delhi Customs on Thursday.

The phones were concealed in eight courier parcels declared as household goods shipped from Riyadh.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
J&K BJP leader hails outgoing chief secretary's role post abrogation of Article 370

J&K BJP leader hails outgoing chief secretary's role post abrogation of Arti...

 India
2
Moderna plans mix of COVID-19 vaccine doses with new Lonza deal

Moderna plans mix of COVID-19 vaccine doses with new Lonza deal

 United States
3
Cyprus checkpoints sealed by COVID-19 to reopen June 4-UN

Cyprus checkpoints sealed by COVID-19 to reopen June 4-UN

 Global
4
Cyprus checkpoints sealed by COVID-19 to reopen June 4-UN

Cyprus checkpoints sealed by COVID-19 to reopen June 4-UN

 Cyprus

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021