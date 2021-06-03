Left Menu

UK seeks removal of Scotch whisky tariff in Australia trade deal

Reuters | London | Updated: 03-06-2021 13:55 IST | Created: 03-06-2021 13:55 IST
UK seeks removal of Scotch whisky tariff in Australia trade deal
Britain is seeking to remove a 5% tariff on exports of Scotch whisky to Australia in an upcoming trade deal, trade minister Liz Truss said on Thursday.

"A UK-Australia trade agreement would be significant for Scotch whisky and the Union," she said in a statement.

"I am fighting hard to get these tariffs cut and secure a deal that benefits producers in Scotland and helps the whole of the UK."

