UK seeks removal of Scotch whisky tariff in Australia trade deal
Reuters | London | Updated: 03-06-2021 13:55 IST | Created: 03-06-2021 13:55 IST
- Country:
- United Kingdom
Britain is seeking to remove a 5% tariff on exports of Scotch whisky to Australia in an upcoming trade deal, trade minister Liz Truss said on Thursday.
"A UK-Australia trade agreement would be significant for Scotch whisky and the Union," she said in a statement.
"I am fighting hard to get these tariffs cut and secure a deal that benefits producers in Scotland and helps the whole of the UK."
