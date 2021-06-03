Denmark passes law allowing it to send asylum seekers abroad
Denmark's parliament on Thursday passed a law enabling the Nordic country to relocate asylum seekers to countries outside Europe.
The bill would allow Denmark to move refugees arriving on Danish soil to asylum centers in a partner country, potentially outside Europe, where the asylum seekers would have their asylum cases reviewed.
