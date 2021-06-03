Left Menu

UP govt cancels class 12 board exams amid COVID-19

The Uttar Pradesh government on Thursday cancelled the 12th Intermediate Board Exams 2021 in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.

ANI | Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 03-06-2021 14:22 IST | Created: 03-06-2021 14:22 IST
UP Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Uttar Pradesh government on Thursday cancelled the 12th Intermediate Board Exams 2021 in view of the COVID-19 pandemic. "Uttar Pradesh 12th Intermediate Board Exams 2021 have been cancelled by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath," Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma said.

A total of 26,09,501 students are registered for the UP Board 12th examination. Earlier, the UP government had cancelled the class 10 examinations.

On June 2, the Uttarakhand government and Madhya Pradesh government decided to cancel Class 12 state board examinations in view of the prevailing COVID situation in the state. The Central government on Tuesday, during a review meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, decided that class XII board exams of CBSE would not be held this year in view of the uncertain conditions due to COVID-19 and the feedback obtained from various stakeholders. (ANI)

