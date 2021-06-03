UP govt cancels class 12 board exams amid COVID-19
The Uttar Pradesh government on Thursday cancelled the 12th Intermediate Board Exams 2021 in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.
- Country:
- India
The Uttar Pradesh government on Thursday cancelled the 12th Intermediate Board Exams 2021 in view of the COVID-19 pandemic. "Uttar Pradesh 12th Intermediate Board Exams 2021 have been cancelled by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath," Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma said.
A total of 26,09,501 students are registered for the UP Board 12th examination. Earlier, the UP government had cancelled the class 10 examinations.
On June 2, the Uttarakhand government and Madhya Pradesh government decided to cancel Class 12 state board examinations in view of the prevailing COVID situation in the state. The Central government on Tuesday, during a review meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, decided that class XII board exams of CBSE would not be held this year in view of the uncertain conditions due to COVID-19 and the feedback obtained from various stakeholders. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Uttar
- Narendra Modi
- CBSE
- Madhya
- Yogi Adityanath
- COVID
- Dinesh Sharma
ALSO READ
Ahmedabad: Prime Minister Narendra Modi chairs review meeting to evaluate damage caused by Cyclone Tauktae in Gujarat: Official.
6 killed, 3 injured in lightning strikes in Madhya Pradesh
Madhya Pradesh gets 100 oxygen concentrators from WHO
SC Collegium approves elevation of six judicial officers as judges of Madhya Pradesh High Court
Madhya Pradesh CM announces unlock from June 1