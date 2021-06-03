Left Menu

Rajasthan: BSF foils attempt by Pakistani smugglers, recovers 54 packets of heroin

The Border Security Force (BSF) foiled an attempt by Pakistani smugglers to push contraband into India through Rajasthan last night and seized 54 packets of heroin, weighing about 56 kilograms.

ANI | Jaipur (Rajasthan) | Updated: 03-06-2021 14:44 IST
The Border Security Force (BSF) foiled an attempt by Pakistani smugglers to push contraband into India through Rajasthan last night and seized 54 packets of heroin, weighing about 56 kilograms. In a tweet, BSF Rajasthan informed that after sensing suspicious movement on the border, the sentry opened fire and forced smugglers to run.

"On the intervening night of 2/3 June, sensing suspicious movement on border, BSF sentry opened fire forcing smugglers to run. During the search, 54 pkts of Heroin weighing approx 56 kg recovered," the BSF Rajasthan tweeted. In a similar incident last month, the BSF Punjab Frontier recovered three packets weighing 2.580 kilograms, suspected to be heroin, and one pistol from Abohar.

According to BSF, an intelligence-based search operation was carried out by personnel of the second battalion leading to the recovery of the packets with a pistol, made in Turkey and one magazine. (ANI)

