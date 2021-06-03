Left Menu

Tamil Nadu govt announces 6 new projects, initiatives on Karunanidhi's birth anniversary

On the 98th birth anniversary of former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M Karunanidhi, the state government made six new announcements related to literature, health care infrastructure, and agriculture on Thursday.

ANI | Chennai (Tamil Nadu ) | Updated: 03-06-2021 14:58 IST | Created: 03-06-2021 14:58 IST
Tamil Nadu govt announces 6 new projects, initiatives on Karunanidhi's birth anniversary
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

On the 98th birth anniversary of former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M Karunanidhi, the state government made six new announcements related to literature, health care infrastructure, and agriculture on Thursday. The state government led by Chief Minister M K Stalin announced that a multi-specialty hospital will be set up at the King Institute complex with an estimated cost of Rs 500 crore.

Kalaignar Memorial Library will also be established at Madurai at a cost of Rs 70 crore, said the government. For Tamil writers, the government announced the institution of 'Ilakkiya Maamani' award.

The state government has also promised to provide government houses to writers who have won international, national and state literary awards. Meanwhile, in the agricultural sector, paddy storage godowns and drying yards will be set up in the Thiruvarur district at a cost of Rs 30 crore.

In another move, after giving free bus travel to women of Tamil Nadu, the government also declared free bus travel for transgender women. Marking the occasions, the Chief Minister on Thursday paid a floral tribute to M Karunanidhi. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
J&K BJP leader hails outgoing chief secretary's role post abrogation of Article 370

J&K BJP leader hails outgoing chief secretary's role post abrogation of Arti...

 India
2
Cyprus checkpoints sealed by COVID-19 to reopen June 4-UN

Cyprus checkpoints sealed by COVID-19 to reopen June 4-UN

 Global
3
Moderna plans mix of COVID-19 vaccine doses with new Lonza deal

Moderna plans mix of COVID-19 vaccine doses with new Lonza deal

 United States
4
Cyprus checkpoints sealed by COVID-19 to reopen June 4-UN

Cyprus checkpoints sealed by COVID-19 to reopen June 4-UN

 Cyprus

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021