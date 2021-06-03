Guar gum futures gain on spot demand

Guar gum prices on Thursday gained Rs 36 to Rs 6,430 per five quintal in the futures trade as speculators increased their holdings on spot demand.

On the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, guar gum contracts for the June delivery traded higher 0.56 per cent, or Rs 36, to Rs 6,430 per five quintals with an open interest of 20,195 lots.

Analysts said that after tracking firm physical market trends, traders raised their bets which led to rise in guar gum prices.

