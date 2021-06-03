Left Menu

Russia's Novak says premature to talk about August OPEC+ output decisions

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 03-06-2021 15:44 IST | Created: 03-06-2021 15:28 IST
Image Credit: Wikimedia
Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said on Thursday it was premature to talk about output decisions due to be made by the so-called OPEC+ group of oil producers in August.

Novak said the group would look at seasonal demand growth and also consider the potential return of Iranian oil supplies to the market.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

