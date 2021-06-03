Russia's Novak says premature to talk about August OPEC+ output decisions
Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 03-06-2021 15:44 IST | Created: 03-06-2021 15:28 IST
- Country:
- Russian Federation
Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said on Thursday it was premature to talk about output decisions due to be made by the so-called OPEC+ group of oil producers in August.
Novak said the group would look at seasonal demand growth and also consider the potential return of Iranian oil supplies to the market.
Advertisement
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Iranian
- Alexander Novak
- Russian
- Novak
Advertisement
ALSO READ
IOC says will buy Iranian crude oil if sanctions are lifted
Iranians fail to snap up car that Shah gave to Romanian dictator
US sells off Iranian crude oil seized off coast of UAE
Iranians queue to bid on car that Shah gave to Romanian dictator
UPDATE 1-Iranian tanker seized by Indonesia is released after 4 months