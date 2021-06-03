Left Menu

Ship hits crane in Taiwanese port, sending it crashing down

The 86,000-ton vessel, which belongs to Orient Overseas International Ltd., a Hong Kong shipping company, was preparing to dock at a port in Kaohsiung in southern Taiwan when it hit the crane, the port management company said. The crane fell slowly at first, and then quickly, hitting a neighboring crane and then a stack of shipping containers which tumbled to the ground.

PTI | Taipei | Updated: 03-06-2021 16:04 IST | Created: 03-06-2021 15:40 IST
Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • Taiwan

A large cargo ship hit a tall overhead crane in a Taiwanese port on Thursday, sending it smashing into another crane and then into a pile of shipping containers.

One worker at the port was sent to a hospital for a cut on his arm. The 86,000-ton vessel, which belongs to Orient Overseas (International) Ltd., a Hong Kong shipping company, was preparing to dock at a port in Kaohsiung in southern Taiwan when it hit the crane, the port management company said. The site of the accident has been sealed off, the state-run Taiwan International Ports Corp. Ltd. said in a statement. The crane fell slowly at first, and then quickly, hitting a neighboring crane and then a stack of shipping containers which tumbled to the ground. Workers ran quickly from the area in videos widely circulated on social media.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

