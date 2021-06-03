Left Menu

COVID-19: Telangana govt starts special vaccination drive for cab, auto drivers

In a bid to vaccinate all vulnerable groups against Covid-19, the Telangana government on Thursday started a special vaccination drive for cab and auto drivers.

ANI | Hyderabad (Telangana) | Updated: 03-06-2021 15:52 IST | Created: 03-06-2021 15:52 IST
COVID-19: Telangana govt starts special vaccination drive for cab, auto drivers
Special vaccination centre for auto, cab drivers in Telangana (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a bid to vaccinate all vulnerable groups against Covid-19, the Telangana government on Thursday started a special vaccination drive for cab and auto drivers. For this special category, as many as five vaccination centres have been established within the limits of Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) with an aim to administer vaccines to 1000 beneficiaries per day per centre.

The GHMC will run the special drive for 12 days, as per the requirement. The drivers lauded the decision of the state government and showed up in huge numbers at the centres.

Underlining the need of the hour to administer the Covid-19 vaccine, Shaik Salauddin, Chairman Telangana State Taxi And Drivers JCA, said, "There is an absolute need of Covid-19 vaccines. Drivers are facing a problem in filling up online forms. We, as volunteers are trying to help them." Nagesh Kumar, Telangana Taxi Sector, State President, said, "After identifying drivers super-spreaders of Covid-19, the state government is conducting special vaccination drives. I express my gratitude on behalf of the drivers' association."

The drivers in the state have welcomed the initiative and thanked the state government. Venkatesh, an auto driver, said, "I thank the government. We have been fighting the virus for so long. I have taken a vaccination for the first time."

Another driver, Sateesh also appreciated the step taken by trhe government. According to the state health bulletin, Telangana recorded 2,384 new cases, 2242 recoveries, and 17 deaths over 24 hours on Wednesday. Currently, the number of active cases in the state stands at 5,46,536. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
J&K BJP leader hails outgoing chief secretary's role post abrogation of Article 370

J&K BJP leader hails outgoing chief secretary's role post abrogation of Arti...

 India
2
Cyprus checkpoints sealed by COVID-19 to reopen June 4-UN

Cyprus checkpoints sealed by COVID-19 to reopen June 4-UN

 Global
3
Cyprus checkpoints sealed by COVID-19 to reopen June 4-UN

Cyprus checkpoints sealed by COVID-19 to reopen June 4-UN

 Cyprus
4
Moderna plans mix of COVID-19 vaccine doses with new Lonza deal

Moderna plans mix of COVID-19 vaccine doses with new Lonza deal

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021