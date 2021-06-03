Left Menu

Premature to talk about oil market overheating, Saudi minister says

Reuters | Updated: 03-06-2021 16:09 IST | Created: 03-06-2021 16:09 IST
It would be premature to talk about potential overheating in the global oil market before seeing higher demand, Russia's RIA news agency quoted Saudi Arabian energy minister Abdulaziz bin Salman as saying on Thursday.

“There will always be a good amount of supply to meet demand, but we’ll have to see demand before you see supply,” he said when asked about the overheating risk at the St Petersburg economic forum in Russia.

