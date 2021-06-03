Left Menu

UK's Heathrow Airport to use renewable jet fuel for first time

The fuel, produced by Finland's Neste and supplied by oil trader Vitol, is made entirely of renewable and sustainable waste such as cooking oil and animal fat, the airport and companies said in a joint statement on Thursday. It cuts greenhouse gas emissions by up to 80% compared with regular aviation fuel, they added.

Reuters | Updated: 03-06-2021 16:28 IST | Created: 03-06-2021 16:18 IST
UK's Heathrow Airport to use renewable jet fuel for first time
Image Credit: Flickr

Britain's Heathrow Airport will use sustainable jet fuel for the first time as part of a test ahead of a Group of Seven (G7) rich nations summit in the country next week. The fuel, produced by Finland's Neste and supplied by oil trader Vitol, is made entirely of renewable and sustainable waste such as cooking oil and animal fat, the airport and companies said in a joint statement on Thursday.

It cuts greenhouse gas emissions by up to 80% compared with regular aviation fuel, they added. Delivery of the green fuel began on Thursday and it will be incorporated into the airport's main fuel supply. The total volume will be the equivalent of 10 short-haul flights.

"We are delighted that Heathrow is the first UK major airport to successfully incorporate sustainable aviation fuels," Heathrow CEO John Holland-Kaye said in the statement. "Now is the time for less talk and more action and Ministers should set an escalating mandate to blend SAF (sustainable aviation fuel) into fuel and provide incentives that are stable over 5-10 years to foster investment in production, with a target of 10% by 2030 and at least 50% by 2050."

In an April factsheet, the International Air Transport Association (IATA) said SAF had been used in 350,000 flights so far and was about 2-4 times more expensive than regular fuel. "The short-term target is to build SAF usage to 2% of the total amount of fuel consumed by 2025. At that level, the SAF price should start to move towards fossil fuel prices, allowing for a faster and broader take-up by airlines," IATA said.

Vitol, the world's biggest independent oil trader, is a fuel supplier at Heathrow through its Vitol Aviation arm and expects to deliver more renewable jet fuel ahead of the COP26 climate summit in Glasgow later this year, to cut attendees' emissions.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
J&K BJP leader hails outgoing chief secretary's role post abrogation of Article 370

J&K BJP leader hails outgoing chief secretary's role post abrogation of Arti...

 India
2
Cyprus checkpoints sealed by COVID-19 to reopen June 4-UN

Cyprus checkpoints sealed by COVID-19 to reopen June 4-UN

 Global
3
Cyprus checkpoints sealed by COVID-19 to reopen June 4-UN

Cyprus checkpoints sealed by COVID-19 to reopen June 4-UN

 Cyprus
4
Moderna plans mix of COVID-19 vaccine doses with new Lonza deal

Moderna plans mix of COVID-19 vaccine doses with new Lonza deal

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021