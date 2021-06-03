Tennis-World number one Barty retires from French Open with injury
Women's world number one Ash Barty retired from her second round match against Poland's Magda Linette at the French Open on Thursday with an injury.
The 2019 champion, who was trailing 6-1 2-2 against Linette, started the second-round match with taping on her left thigh, having said earlier that she suffered a flare-up through her left hip during the weekend.
