Left Menu

False charge of impotency in divorce case amounts to cruelty, says Kerala HC

PTI | Thiruv | Updated: 03-06-2021 16:38 IST | Created: 03-06-2021 16:38 IST
False charge of impotency in divorce case amounts to cruelty, says Kerala HC
  • Country:
  • India

Making a false allegation of impotency or erectile dysfunction against a spouse as part of a counter statement in divorce cases amounts to mental cruelty, the Kerala High Court has observed while nullifying the marriage of two doctors.

A division bench of Justices A Muhamed Mustaque and Kauser Edappagath, while considering the matter of divorce between a doctor-couple, saidmaking unnecessary accusations against one spouse amounts to ''mental cruelty''.

''Casting aspersions of impotency or erectile dysfunction by one spouse against the other in the counter statement in matrimonial proceedings will undoubtedly constitute cruelty. Hence, we hold that the above act of the respondent making unnecessary accusations against the appellant amounts to mental cruelty,'' the court said in its order.

The court, in its May 31 order, noted that the woman had alleged that her husband was impotent but ''miserably failed to substantiate the imputation made by her.'' ''Apart from the bald allegations in the counter statement, there is nothing on record to show that the appellant was suffering from erectile dysfunction,'' the court said.

The court also pointed out that the husband was prepared to undergo a medical examination to disprove the contention but ''no such steps had been taken by the respondent(wife).'' The court was pronouncing an order of divorce between the couple who got married in 2008.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
J&K BJP leader hails outgoing chief secretary's role post abrogation of Article 370

J&K BJP leader hails outgoing chief secretary's role post abrogation of Arti...

 India
2
Cyprus checkpoints sealed by COVID-19 to reopen June 4-UN

Cyprus checkpoints sealed by COVID-19 to reopen June 4-UN

 Global
3
Cyprus checkpoints sealed by COVID-19 to reopen June 4-UN

Cyprus checkpoints sealed by COVID-19 to reopen June 4-UN

 Cyprus
4
Moderna plans mix of COVID-19 vaccine doses with new Lonza deal

Moderna plans mix of COVID-19 vaccine doses with new Lonza deal

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021