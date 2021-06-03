Left Menu

Inter Pipeline continues to recommend Pembina's offer over Brookfield

Reuters | Updated: 03-06-2021 17:39 IST | Created: 03-06-2021 17:12 IST
Inter Pipeline continues to recommend Pembina's offer over Brookfield

Inter Pipeline said on Thursday it recommends Pembina Pipeline Corp's proposal over Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP's higher takeover offer to its shareholders.

Brookfield Infrastructure on Wednesday raised its hostile bid to buy Inter Pipeline to C$8.48 billion ($7.03 billion), topping Pembina's C$8.3 billion offer to buy the Canadian oil and gas transportation company.

Also Read: U.S. requests dispute settlement panel on Canadian dairy quotas under USMCA trade deal

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
J&K BJP leader hails outgoing chief secretary's role post abrogation of Article 370

J&K BJP leader hails outgoing chief secretary's role post abrogation of Arti...

 India
2
Cyprus checkpoints sealed by COVID-19 to reopen June 4-UN

Cyprus checkpoints sealed by COVID-19 to reopen June 4-UN

 Global
3
Cyprus checkpoints sealed by COVID-19 to reopen June 4-UN

Cyprus checkpoints sealed by COVID-19 to reopen June 4-UN

 Cyprus
4
Moderna plans mix of COVID-19 vaccine doses with new Lonza deal

Moderna plans mix of COVID-19 vaccine doses with new Lonza deal

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021