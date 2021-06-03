Left Menu

Govt procures record wheat, paddy; set to achieve this year's target

The procurement of paddy and wheat has touched an all-time high and and the government will achieve the set target comfortably in the current marketing year, Food Secretary Sudhanshu Pandey said on Thursday. Wheat procurement has reached an all-time high of 411.12 lakh tonnes till June 2 in the current rabi marketing year ending March, as compared to 365.36 lakh tonnes in the year-ago period, he said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-06-2021 17:46 IST | Created: 03-06-2021 17:35 IST
Govt procures record wheat, paddy; set to achieve this year's target
File Photo. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The procurement of paddy and wheat has touched an all-time high and the government will achieve the set target comfortably in the current marketing year, Food Secretary Sudhanshu Pandey said on Thursday. Wheat procurement has reached an all-time high of 411.12 lakh tonnes till June 2 in the current rabi marketing year ending March, as compared to 365.36 lakh tonnes in the year-ago period, he said. The previous record for wheat procurement was 389.92 lakh tonnes last year.

''We have revised the wheat procurement target to 432.5 lakh tonnes which we will easily achieve,'' Pande told reporters in a virtual press conference. The bulk of wheat procurement gets completed by June itself. About Rs 76,055.71 crore has been transferred into wheat farmers' accounts, of which Rs 26,103.89 crore was in Punjab, Rs 16,706.33 crore in Haryana, and Rs 22,211.6 crore in Madhya Pradesh.

Talking about paddy, Pandey said the procurement has reached nearly 800 lakh tonnes till June 2, which is a new record, as against last year's total purchase of 771 lakh tonnes. The secretary said the paddy procurement target has been fixed at 940 lakh tonnes for the 2020-21 kharif marketing year ending September this year. About Rs 1.38 lakh crore has been transferred directly into bank accounts of paddy farmers so far this year.

The government buys wheat and paddy from farmers' minimum support price to meet the foodgrains requirement under the food law. State-run Food Corporation of India is the nodal agency for procurement and distribution of foodgrains.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
J&K BJP leader hails outgoing chief secretary's role post abrogation of Article 370

J&K BJP leader hails outgoing chief secretary's role post abrogation of Arti...

 India
2
Cyprus checkpoints sealed by COVID-19 to reopen June 4-UN

Cyprus checkpoints sealed by COVID-19 to reopen June 4-UN

 Global
3
Cyprus checkpoints sealed by COVID-19 to reopen June 4-UN

Cyprus checkpoints sealed by COVID-19 to reopen June 4-UN

 Cyprus
4
Moderna plans mix of COVID-19 vaccine doses with new Lonza deal

Moderna plans mix of COVID-19 vaccine doses with new Lonza deal

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021