Left Menu

FACTBOX-Peru presidential candidates on mining and the economy

* Fresh stimulus to help Peruvians dig out from the pandemic, including state-backed loans for the vulnerable and heavy investment in infrastructure. * Agrarian reform to reign in "land grabbing and monopoly," and put a halt to "unfair" competition from imports that he says hobbles local industry and agriculture, especially garment manufacturers, dairy farmers and the footwear industry.

Reuters | Updated: 03-06-2021 22:06 IST | Created: 03-06-2021 22:04 IST
FACTBOX-Peru presidential candidates on mining and the economy
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • Peru

Voters in the world's No.2 copper producer Peru have a chance to set a new course in the presidential elections on Sunday - a polarized run-off between surprise socialist candidate Pedro Castillo and business-friendly conservative Keiko Fujimori. Here are their proposals for mining and the economy.

PEDRO CASTILLO * Proposes a plebiscite to seek approval for drafting a new constitution, a more muscular state and the "nationalization" of strategic sectors of the economy such as mining and gas.

* New taxes on profits and royalties for the mining sector and the renegotiation of tax stability contracts with large companies in all sectors - a device long employed by the state to entice investors to the Andean nation. * Fresh stimulus to help Peruvians dig out from the pandemic, including state-backed loans for the vulnerable and heavy investment in infrastructure.

* Agrarian reform to reign in "land grabbing and monopoly," and put a halt to "unfair" competition from imports that he says hobbles local industry and agriculture, especially garment manufacturers, dairy farmers and the footwear industry. * A national network of gas pipelines with the aim of ramping up use of gas nationwide via subsidies and stronger regulation.

KEIKO FUJIMORI * Proposes to maintain constitution's focus on free-market economy and respect for private enterprise, but proposes changes to boost the social safety net and improve the relationship between Congress and the presidency.

* Seeks to distribute 40% of the mining and gas taxes directly to local citizens so that they benefit directly from exploitation of natural resources. * Proposes "solidarity contribution," or tax, on mining companies during times of high metals prices to finance development of agricultural sector.

* Temporary post-pandemic tax exemptions to reactivate some industries. Three years for tourism, two years for small and medium-sized businesses, plus $921 million in fresh funding for state-backed loans. * Increase minimum wage, boost employment through public and private investment with eye toward reducing poverty to 15% in 2026.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
J&K BJP leader hails outgoing chief secretary's role post abrogation of Article 370

J&K BJP leader hails outgoing chief secretary's role post abrogation of Arti...

 India
2
Cyprus checkpoints sealed by COVID-19 to reopen June 4-UN

Cyprus checkpoints sealed by COVID-19 to reopen June 4-UN

 Global
3
Cyprus checkpoints sealed by COVID-19 to reopen June 4-UN

Cyprus checkpoints sealed by COVID-19 to reopen June 4-UN

 Cyprus
4
Cyprus checkpoints linking Greek and Turkish sides to reopen Friday - UN

Cyprus checkpoints linking Greek and Turkish sides to reopen Friday - UN

 Cyprus

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021