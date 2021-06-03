China to follow WTO procedures regarding Australian barley dispute - Xinhua
- Country:
- China
China will handle disputes regarding anti-dumping and countervailing duties on barley imported from Australia in line with settlement procedures of the World Trade Organization, the state news agency Xinhua reported, citing the commerce ministry. Last week, the WTO agreed to establish a dispute settlement panel to resolve the China-Australia barley row, according to a trade source attending the meeting.
In response to the WTO's recent establishment of a panel to resolve the disputes, ministry spokesman Gao Feng said the Chinese government had always respected WTO rules and managed its foreign trade accordingly, Xinhua report added.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- commerce ministry
- Gao Feng
- Australia
- Xinhua
- World Trade Organization
- China
- Chinese
ALSO READ
Cricket-Australia hoping for 'full crowds' for Ashes series
China appoints new foreign ministry commissioner in Hong Kong -Xinhua
Australia to play test vs Afghanistan ahead of Ashes series
Hockey-Australia's Swann calls time on career before Olympics
Australian PM says trade volumes show China values bilateral relationship