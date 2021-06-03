Two girls from J-K's Udhampur feed stray dogs amid lockdown

In an exemplary humanitarian act, two girls, from Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur are feeding stray dogs at a time when COVID-induced lockdowns have left these animals to fend for themselves. Neha Sharma and her friend Pranavi Singh noticed last year that many social workers and Non-Governmental organisations (NGOs) were feeding the poor during the first wave of COVID-19, but no one cared about the stray dogs. Later, both decided to start feeding the stray dogs.

"When the lockdown started over a year ago, we saw that stray dogs were starving and there we decided to treat every stray dog in Udhampur city. We feed more than 40 to 50 street dogs on a daily basis," Neha Sharma told ANI. "As most of the dogs are dependent on the leftovers of street food vendors in the market areas, I started wondering how they would be getting food during the lockdown. Then, I thought of helping them out and preparing food at home along with my friend for the stray dogs."

They also provide medical aid to the injured and unwell dogs. Pranavi Singh, Neha's friend, said she is a student and studies in Delhi, but due to the lockdown, she had to come home. With Neha, she also got engaged in feeding the dogs.

Speaking to ANI, she said: "If every household makes one roti for the dogs then not even a single dog would go empty stomach, but very few think about them." She added that over a year ago when the COVID-19 pandemic started we started preparing meals at home, which includes roti, rice, curd, and milk.

Both appealed to every household to bake at least one roti for the dogs so that they do not starve. (ANI)

