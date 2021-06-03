MEIL delivers over 60,000 MT LMO to hospitals in Andhra, Telangana, other states

In the last 20 days, Hyderabad-based Megha Engineering and Infrastructure Limited has delivered more than 60,000 metric tons of liquid medical oxygen (LMO) to government and private hospitals in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, and other states. Also, it has imported as many as 11 cryogenic tankers from Thailand and Singapore to Telangana and 2 tankers to Andhra Pradesh.

With the technology that MEIL has, the manufacturing of cryogenic oxygen, that usually takes 3 months time, will be produced in just one month. Also, MEIL has established a total of 3,000 beds in hospitals across Tamil Nadu. (ANI)

