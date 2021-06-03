MEIL delivers over 60,000 MT LMO to hospitals in Andhra, Telangana, other states
In the last 20 days, Hyderabad-based Megha Engineering and Infrastructure Limited has delivered more than 60,000 metric tons of liquid medical oxygen (LMO) to government and private hospitals in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, and other states.
- Country:
- India
In the last 20 days, Hyderabad-based Megha Engineering and Infrastructure Limited has delivered more than 60,000 metric tons of liquid medical oxygen (LMO) to government and private hospitals in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, and other states. Also, it has imported as many as 11 cryogenic tankers from Thailand and Singapore to Telangana and 2 tankers to Andhra Pradesh.
With the technology that MEIL has, the manufacturing of cryogenic oxygen, that usually takes 3 months time, will be produced in just one month. Also, MEIL has established a total of 3,000 beds in hospitals across Tamil Nadu. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Senate Republicans do not offer Biden officials new infrastructure plan
Police destroys 1,500 liters of jaggery wash in Andhra Pradesh's Krishna district
Thailand starts COVID-19 vaccinations for monks at risk
Thailand reports 3,394 new COVID-19 cases, 29 more deaths
Thailand aims to vaccinate 70% of people by September