Ramesh Pokhriyal's condition improving but still in ICU
The condition of Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal, who is admitted to AIIMS Delhi following post-COVID complications, is improving, but he is still in ICU, said Ajay Bisht, Officer on Special Duty (OSD) to Union Education Minister.
ANI | Dehradun (Uttarakhand) | Updated: 03-06-2021 22:22 IST | Created: 03-06-2021 22:22 IST
- Country:
- India
The condition of Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal, who is admitted to AIIMS Delhi following post-COVID complications, is improving, but he is still in ICU, said Ajay Bisht, Officer on Special Duty (OSD) to the Union Education Minister.
Pokhriyal was brought to the AIIMS on Tuesday morning after experiencing post-COVID complications. The union minister had tested positive for COVID-19 on April 21.
Advertisement
However, he had resumed work after recovery and held many meetings via video conferencing. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Special Duty
- Ramesh Pokhriyal
- Delhi
Advertisement