Ramesh Pokhriyal's condition improving but still in ICU

The condition of Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal, who is admitted to AIIMS Delhi following post-COVID complications, is improving, but he is still in ICU, said Ajay Bisht, Officer on Special Duty (OSD) to Union Education Minister.

ANI | Dehradun (Uttarakhand) | Updated: 03-06-2021 22:22 IST | Created: 03-06-2021 22:22 IST
Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal (File photo). Image Credit: ANI
Pokhriyal was brought to the AIIMS on Tuesday morning after experiencing post-COVID complications. The union minister had tested positive for COVID-19 on April 21.

However, he had resumed work after recovery and held many meetings via video conferencing. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

