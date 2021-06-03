Left Menu

Follow single-window system to clear crop loans: CM Thackeray to banks

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 03-06-2021 22:29 IST | Created: 03-06-2021 22:25 IST
Follow single-window system to clear crop loans: CM Thackeray to banks
File Photo Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Thursdayexhorted bankers to follow the single- window system for clearing farm loan proposals speedily.

Chairing the 151st State Level Bankers Committee (SLBC) meeting here, Thackeray said the farm sector has saved the state economy during the Covid pandemic.

The banks and state officials should devise ways to empower farmers and follow single-window system for their convenience, he was quoted as saying in a release.

Banks should disburse crop loans in time, he said.

A credit plan of Rs 4.60 lakh crore for FY22, to be executed by the banking sector, was approved during the meeting, the statement said.

This includes Rs 1,18,720 crore for the agricultural sector, Rs 60,860 crore for crop loans, Rs 2,49,139 crore for the micro, small and medium enterprises and Rs 93,022 crore for other priority sectors, it said.

His government wants to ensure that farmers grow the crops which are in demand, which entails a focus on crop planning, market research and development of food processing industries, Thackeray said.

Deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar said the district cooperatives banks in Nagpur, Nandurbar, Dhule, Nashik, Osmanabad, Buldhana and Beed are facing financial difficulties and should be given refinance by NABARD to ensure that farmers in these districts get access to credit.

Minister for cooperatives Balasaheb Patil asked the banks to expand their network as per the population of a given area.

Others present at the meeting included minister of state for agriculture Vishwajit Kadam, Chief Secretary Sitaram Kunte and officials from NABARD, RBI and the state government.

PTI AA KRK KRK

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
J&K BJP leader hails outgoing chief secretary's role post abrogation of Article 370

J&K BJP leader hails outgoing chief secretary's role post abrogation of Arti...

 India
2
Cyprus checkpoints sealed by COVID-19 to reopen June 4-UN

Cyprus checkpoints sealed by COVID-19 to reopen June 4-UN

 Global
3
Cyprus checkpoints sealed by COVID-19 to reopen June 4-UN

Cyprus checkpoints sealed by COVID-19 to reopen June 4-UN

 Cyprus
4
Cyprus checkpoints linking Greek and Turkish sides to reopen Friday - UN

Cyprus checkpoints linking Greek and Turkish sides to reopen Friday - UN

 Cyprus

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021