Tomar inaugurates Indus Best Mega Food Park at Raipur

Union Food Processing Industries Minister Narendra Singh Tomar on Thursday virtually inaugurated the Indus Best Mega Food Park in Raipur, Chhattisgarh, that will reduce wastage of agricultural produce and ensure value addition.

The Mega Food Park will ensure value addition, longer shelf life for farm produce, better price realisation for farmers, excellent storage facility and will provide an alternate market for farmers in the region, Tomar said in an official statement.

''The Park will also provide direct and indirect employment to about 5,000 people and benefit about 25,000 farmers...,'' the minister said.

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel and Union Minister of State for Food Processing Industries Rameswar Teli were also present at the virtual inauguration of the Indus Best Mega Food Park.

He said it is a matter of joy that private sector entrepreneurs are exploring the scope of vegetable and fruit processing in Chhattisgarh and they are actively participating in the food processing sector.

Tomar also said the modern infrastructure for food processing created at Park will benefit the processors and consumers of Chhattisgarh and adjoining areas immensely.

It will also prove to be a big boost to the growth of the food processing sector in the state, he added.

The processing facility and infrastructure developed at the Indus Best Mega Food Park will not only reduce wastage of agricultural produce but will also ensure value addition, Teli said. ''This will also provide an opportunity to farmers, self-help groups (SHGs) and micro-entrepreneurs to undertake processing operations on plug and operate basis and create huge job opportunities in the catchment area of the Park.

''It will also contribute to doubling farmers' income and will also help in bringing more investments in Chhattisgarh,'' he added.

Baghel said the state government intends to ensure that farmers get fair value of their production, for which consistent efforts are being made to establish a chain of 110 food parks in Chhattisgarh.

Land plots for the food parks have already been identified.

The state government plans to establish at least one food park in each development block of the state.

Baghel further said that all kinds of fruits and vegetables are produced in Chhattisgarh but many a times farmers do not get fair value of their produce.

Forest produce is also found abundantly in Chhattisgarh but due to absence of proper collection and processing system, collectors do not receive the profit they deserve on many occasions.

The chief minister said the state government has identified such products region-wise and has started the processing work of these products.

With the help of self-help groups engaged in forest produce collection, Van Dhan Centers have been established for forest produce processing.

Tomar said that what we need at present is to boost the crop productivity of farmers, processing of agricultural and horticultural crops and fair price of produce for the farmers.

For this, the central and state governments are working together.

He said Chhattisgarh should play a leading role in taking advantage of the schemes to promote food processing.

Union Minister of State Rameshwar Teli said that the central government is implementing Pradhan Mantri Kisan Sampada Yojana to strengthen the infrastructure of the food processing sector.

Chhattisgarh Industries Minister Kawasi Lakhma said the state government's new industrial policy has a provision of subsidy and land allotment to the private sector for setting up food parks.

The Indus Best Mega Food Park has been developed under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Sampada Yojana and the Mega Food Park scheme of the central government. It has the international standard processing and packaging facilities for pulp extraction and juicing of fruit and vegetable and tomato, mango, blueberry, papaya, guava, amla and gourd, and bitter gourd.

Besides, the food park is also equipped with 6650 tonne capacity cold storage and 22,000 tonne dry warehouse facility for peas, mango slices, papaya slices, leafy vegetables.

A state-of-the-art laboratory has been set up at the Food Park for quality testing of the products.

A total of 150 square yards of plug and play sheds have been set up in the food park for small units and processors.

The food park also has 30 industrial plots of 0.5 acres to one acre for rice, milk, maize, oil and tomato-based processing units.

