France suspends its joint military operations in Mali - ministry
France has suspended its joint military operations with Malian forces in Mali, due to the ongoing political transition occurring in the West African country, the French armed forces Ministry said on Thursday.
It added that decision, taken after consultation with Mali's authorities and military, will be reassessed in the coming days.
