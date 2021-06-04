Left Menu

Indore man shoots dead neighbour's pet dog for biting family member

A man was arrested in Indore's Dwarikapuri area for allegedly shooting dead his neighbour's pet dog, after it bit his family member, the police said on Thursday.

ANI | Indore (Madhya Pradesh) | Updated: 04-06-2021 08:34 IST | Created: 04-06-2021 08:34 IST
DSP BPS Parihar. Image Credit: ANI
A man was arrested in Indore's Dwarikapuri area for allegedly shooting dead his neighbour's pet dog, after it bit his family member, the police said on Thursday. "The accused has been booked under section 429 of Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act and his rifle has been impounded," said DSP BPS Parihar.

The accused was angry that the dog had allegedly bit his family member, and shot the animal with his licensed rifle on Wednesday night, the police said. Further details are awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

