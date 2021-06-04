Left Menu

Mumbai: Fire breaks out in Oshiwara's Aashiyana Tower

A level 2 fire broke out at the Ashiyana Tower in Mumbai's Oshiwara area on Friday morning.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 04-06-2021 09:58 IST | Created: 04-06-2021 09:58 IST
Plumes of smoke rising from the site. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
A level 2 fire broke out at the Ashiyana Tower in Mumbai's Oshiwara area on Friday morning. Eight fire engines and eight water tankers have reached the spot to douse the fire.

Visuals from the incident showed massive plumes of smoke rising from the building. Further details are awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

