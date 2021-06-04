Mumbai: Fire breaks out in Oshiwara's Aashiyana Tower

A level 2 fire broke out at the Ashiyana Tower in Mumbai's Oshiwara area on Friday morning. Eight fire engines and eight water tankers have reached the spot to douse the fire.

Visuals from the incident showed massive plumes of smoke rising from the building. Further details are awaited. (ANI)

