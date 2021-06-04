Telecoms group Orange launches internal probe into this week's network outage

Stephane Richard, the head of France's biggest telecoms operator Orange, has launched an internal inquiry into this week's network outage which prevented emergency phone calls in France, Orange said on Friday.

Orange added it expected the conclusions from this report to arrive within seven days time.

The outage has put Richard under political pressure, with President Emmanuel Macron saying he was "very concerned" by the incident.

