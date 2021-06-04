UP: Dalit man seeks police protection, alleges threat against riding horse during wedding

A Dalit man in a village in Uttar Pradesh's Mahoba district has asked sought police protection ahead of his wedding, alleging that local villagers have threatened him against riding a horse during the ceremony. The police are keeping a close watch on the matter, but say that they have not found anyone in the village who has issues with the groom-to-be riding a horse.

Alakh Ram, the groom-to-be, said that people have threatened to kill him if he goes through with his plans to ride a horse during his wedding procession. "For the last several years, marriages in our village have been taking place according to old traditions. I want to ride a horse for my marriage procession but some people, from other communities, are threatening to kill me," Ram said.

"My son's marriage is on June 18 and he wants to take out a procession on a horse. People have warned that if he takes help from the police now, they will kill him later," Ram's father Gayadin said. Prabhakar Upadhyay, sub-inspector at Mahobganj Police Station, meanwhile, said, "We could not find a single person in the village who has any issues with the groom riding a horse. We are, however, still keeping a close watch on the matter."

A two-person delegation of the Congress party has reached the village to extend their support to the family. Nirdosh Dixit, former General Secretary of the party in Uttar Pradesh, said that he would make arrangements for the same. (ANI)

