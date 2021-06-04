Left Menu

UP: Dalit man seeks police protection, alleges threat against riding horse during wedding

A Dalit man in a village in Uttar Pradesh's Mahoba district has asked sought police protection ahead of his wedding, alleging that local villagers have threatened him against riding a horse during the ceremony.

ANI | Mahoba (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 04-06-2021 12:02 IST | Created: 04-06-2021 12:02 IST
UP: Dalit man seeks police protection, alleges threat against riding horse during wedding
Prabhakar Upadhyay, sub-inspector at Mahobganj Police Station. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A Dalit man in a village in Uttar Pradesh's Mahoba district has asked sought police protection ahead of his wedding, alleging that local villagers have threatened him against riding a horse during the ceremony. The police are keeping a close watch on the matter, but say that they have not found anyone in the village who has issues with the groom-to-be riding a horse.

Alakh Ram, the groom-to-be, said that people have threatened to kill him if he goes through with his plans to ride a horse during his wedding procession. "For the last several years, marriages in our village have been taking place according to old traditions. I want to ride a horse for my marriage procession but some people, from other communities, are threatening to kill me," Ram said.

"My son's marriage is on June 18 and he wants to take out a procession on a horse. People have warned that if he takes help from the police now, they will kill him later," Ram's father Gayadin said. Prabhakar Upadhyay, sub-inspector at Mahobganj Police Station, meanwhile, said, "We could not find a single person in the village who has any issues with the groom riding a horse. We are, however, still keeping a close watch on the matter."

A two-person delegation of the Congress party has reached the village to extend their support to the family. Nirdosh Dixit, former General Secretary of the party in Uttar Pradesh, said that he would make arrangements for the same. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: India records 134,154 new COVID-19 cases over past 24 hours; Australia's Victoria state posts lowest rise in daily COVID-19 cases in a week and more

Health News Roundup: India records 134,154 new COVID-19 cases over past 24 h...

 Global
2
Airtel deploys additional 20 MHz spectrum in Haryana to boost network

Airtel deploys additional 20 MHz spectrum in Haryana to boost network

 India
3
Science News Roundup: NASA's Venus missions to probe divergent fate of Earth's hothouse sister planet; Explainer: Tesla drops radar; is Autopilot system safe? and more

Science News Roundup: NASA's Venus missions to probe divergent fate of Earth...

 Global
4
Google Sheets adds dedicated comments sidebar to see all conversations

Google Sheets adds dedicated comments sidebar to see all conversations

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021