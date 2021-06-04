Left Menu

Plea in Delhi HC to declare policy for privately enrolled student in SSCE

A mother of a student has approached the Delhi High Court for issuance of policy for declaring the students as "pass" who are privately enrolled in the Secondary School Certificate Examination.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-06-2021 13:44 IST | Created: 04-06-2021 13:44 IST
Plea in Delhi HC to declare policy for privately enrolled student in SSCE
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A mother of a student has approached the Delhi High Court for issuance of policy for declaring the students as "pass" who are privately enrolled in the Secondary School Certificate Examination. The petitioner mother Payal Behl, who is a practicing lawyer, submitted that her daughter was enrolled as a private candidate for the Secondary School Certificate Examination, Class X Examination 2020 as conducted by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE).

She submitted that the CBSE has cancelled the Class - X examination through a notification on April 14, 2021, and the students have been declared "Pass for the Secondary School Certificate Examination i.e. Class X Examination". The lawyer submitted that CBSE has not issued any notification regarding the policy for the marks and results for the private students who are not enrolled or linked to the schools.

The Bench of Justice Prateek Jalan on Friday sought a response from the CBSE and listed the matter for July 29 for further hearing. The petitioner alleged that the Central Board of Secondary Education's attitude towards the students who are privately enrolled in the Secondary School Certificate Examination i.e. Class X Examination is "prima facie violative of the Article 14 of the Constitution of India. It was submitted that the students who are privately enrolled are being deprived of their equal opportunity of proceeding with further education.

"The Central Board of Secondary Education is also duty bounds towards the students who are privately enrolled in the 'Secondary School Certificate Examination i.e. Class X Examination under the Doctrine of Legitimate Expectation and obligations of the State's promissory estoppel," the plea said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: India records 134,154 new COVID-19 cases over past 24 hours; Australia's Victoria state posts lowest rise in daily COVID-19 cases in a week and more

Health News Roundup: India records 134,154 new COVID-19 cases over past 24 h...

 Global
2
Airtel deploys additional 20 MHz spectrum in Haryana to boost network

Airtel deploys additional 20 MHz spectrum in Haryana to boost network

 India
3
Science News Roundup: NASA's Venus missions to probe divergent fate of Earth's hothouse sister planet; Explainer: Tesla drops radar; is Autopilot system safe? and more

Science News Roundup: NASA's Venus missions to probe divergent fate of Earth...

 Global
4
Google Sheets adds dedicated comments sidebar to see all conversations

Google Sheets adds dedicated comments sidebar to see all conversations

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021