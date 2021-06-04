Left Menu

Live storage in India's reservoirs 87 pc of last year's: Central Water Commission

The current level of storage in India's 130 reservoirs monitored by the Central Water Commissions (CWC) is 87 per cent of the live storage of the corresponding period last year.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-06-2021 14:01 IST | Created: 04-06-2021 14:01 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The current level of storage in India's 130 reservoirs monitored by the Central Water Commissions (CWC) is 87 per cent of the live storage of the corresponding period last year. The current level of storage is, however, 132 per cent of the average over the past 10 years, according to information by the CWC.

"As on 03.06.2021, storage in 130 reservoirs monitored by CWC, stood at 49.536 billion cubic meters which is about 28 per cent of total live storage capacity of these reservoirs. The current level of storage is 87 per cent of the previous year's live storage and 132 per cent of the average over the past 10 years," the CWC tweeted. It further informed that 44 reservoirs have hydropower benefit with installed capacity of more than 60 MW.

"The total live storage capacity of these 130 reservoirs is 174.233 Billion Cubic Meters (BCM) which is about 67.58 per cent of the live storage capacity of 257.812 BCM estimated to have been created in the country "As per reservoir storage bulletin dated 03.06.2021, live storage available in these reservoirs is 49.536 BCM, which is 28 per cent of total live storage capacity of these reservoirs. However, last year the live storage available in these reservoirs for the corresponding period was 57.044 BCM and the average of last 10 years live storage was 37.596 BCM," it said. (ANI)

