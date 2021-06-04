Left Menu

David Mabuza to interact with Military Veterans community in Limpopo

The meeting of the Presidential Task Team on Military Veterans, led by Deputy President Mabuza will take place at the Polokwane Rugby Stadium, Capricon District, in the Limpopo province.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pretoria | Updated: 04-06-2021 15:13 IST | Created: 04-06-2021 15:13 IST
Deputy President Mabuza will be supported by the Premier of Limpopo Stanley Mathabatha and members of the provincial executive council.  Image Credit: Twitter(@GovernmentZA)
Deputy President David Mabuza, in his capacity as the Chairperson of the Presidential Task Team on Military Veterans, will on Saturday visit Limpopo to interact with members of the Military Veterans community.

This is to assess progress achieved by the provincial government in addressing the challenges faced by Military Veterans.

Last year, following a number of challenges raised by the Military Veterans, President Ramaphosa appointed the Presidential Task Team chaired by Deputy President Mabuza and includes Minister in the Presidency, the Minister and Deputy Minister of Defence and Military Veterans.

The task team has since developed a comprehensive approach to address the challenges identified through various interactions with the Military Veterans Associations and also initiated strategic institutional capacities to provide adequate services on a sustainable basis.

Amongst others, the Task Team has identified challenges related to Social Relief of Distress, the need to provide for educational assistance, the Provisioning of decent housing and access to land, job opportunities and the provision of decent housing.

Furthermore, the Task Team continues to receive reports on progress achieved by the different work streams focussing on legislative review of specific provisions in the current Military Veterans Act 18 of 2011, Socio-economic support, pensions and benefits, verification, database cleansing and enhancement with the aim of ensuring that there are clear and comprehensive rules and policies are applied to ensure that bona fide military veterans are registered on the Department of Military Veterans database.

Deputy President Mabuza will be supported by the Premier of Limpopo Stanley Mathabatha and members of the provincial executive council.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

