Left Menu

Criminal action be taken in Mpumalanga R5.5 million PPE tender: SIU

The SIU added that it would recommend that civil proceedings be instituted to review and set aside the contract.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pretoria | Updated: 04-06-2021 15:18 IST | Created: 04-06-2021 15:18 IST
Criminal action be taken in Mpumalanga R5.5 million PPE tender: SIU
SIU head, Adv Andy Mothibi, this week told Parliament that the unit was investigating PPE procurement-related corruption valued at R14.2 billion. Image Credit: Twitter(@SAgovnews)
  • Country:
  • South Africa

The Special Investigating Unit (SIU) has recommended that criminal and disciplinary action be taken against a Mpumalanga CoGTA official for their role in the awarding of an R5.5 million PPE tender.

In a statement, the SIU said its investigation had found that the supply chain management process had not been competitive and cost-effective as only one quotation was obtained for the supply of surgical gloves and hand sanitiser.

"The contract was also awarded to the brother of an official who was part of the Bid Adjudication Committee," reads the statement.

The SIU added that it would recommend that civil proceedings be instituted to review and set aside the contract.

SIU head, Adv Andy Mothibi, this week told Parliament that the unit was investigating PPE procurement-related corruption valued at R14.2 billion.

According to media reports, Mothibi told Parliament's Portfolio Committee on Justice and Correctional Services that the SIU had made "significant progress and impact" in investigating PPE fraud.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: India records 134,154 new COVID-19 cases over past 24 hours; Australia's Victoria state posts lowest rise in daily COVID-19 cases in a week and more

Health News Roundup: India records 134,154 new COVID-19 cases over past 24 h...

 Global
2
Airtel deploys additional 20 MHz spectrum in Haryana to boost network

Airtel deploys additional 20 MHz spectrum in Haryana to boost network

 India
3
Science News Roundup: NASA's Venus missions to probe divergent fate of Earth's hothouse sister planet; Explainer: Tesla drops radar; is Autopilot system safe? and more

Science News Roundup: NASA's Venus missions to probe divergent fate of Earth...

 Global
4
Google Sheets adds dedicated comments sidebar to see all conversations

Google Sheets adds dedicated comments sidebar to see all conversations

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021