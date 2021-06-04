Left Menu

UGC asks universities, colleges to observe World Environment Day tomorrow

The University Grants Commission (UGC) has urged all universities and colleges to observe World Environment Day on June 5 through various online programmes.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-06-2021 15:22 IST | Created: 04-06-2021 15:22 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
The University Grants Commission (UGC) has urged all universities and colleges to observe World Environment Day on June 5 through various online programmes. UGC Chairman DP Singh on Friday has written a letter to vice-chancellors of all Universities and principals of colleges in this regard.

On World Environment Day on June 5, 2021, the United Nations (UN) will be declaring 2021-2030 as the decade on Ecosystem Restoration with the slogan of "Reimagine, Recreate, Restore" to prevent, halt and reverse the degradation of ecosystems on every continent and in every ocean, said the UGC chairman. "To observe World Environment Day on June 5, 2021 the Universities and Colleges may organise online programmes in the form of quizzes, essay writing, webinars etc to create awareness about the theme of UN Decade and other significant issues related to the environment and sustainable living and share details on the University Activity Monitoring Portal of UGC," reads the letter.

World Environment Day is celebrated on June 5 every year and is the United Nations' principal vehicle for encouraging awareness and action for the protection of the environment. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

